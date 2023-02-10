Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ashland from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Ashland from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ashland from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashland presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $104.68 on Wednesday. Ashland has a 1-year low of $83.29 and a 1-year high of $114.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.54 and its 200-day moving average is $104.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.58 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 38.23%. Ashland’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ashland will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Ashland by 4.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland during the second quarter worth $240,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ashland by 2,554.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Ashland by 115.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Ashland by 12.9% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

