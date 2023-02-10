AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £130 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £130 ($156.27) price target on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on AZN. UBS Group set a £101 ($121.41) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from £125 ($150.26) to £135 ($162.28) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a £118 ($141.84) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £108 ($129.82) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of £117.25 ($140.94).
AstraZeneca Stock Performance
Shares of AZN stock opened at £111.90 ($134.51) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.97. The company has a market cap of £173.39 billion and a PE ratio of 10,657.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is £111.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is £107.55. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 8,287 ($99.62) and a 52 week high of £118.86 ($142.88).
AstraZeneca Increases Dividend
AstraZeneca Company Profile
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.
Featured Stories
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.