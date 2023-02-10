AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AZN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,530,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,816,000 after buying an additional 8,319,805 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 105,084.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,845,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841,227 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 407.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,137 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,096,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £125 ($150.26) to £135 ($162.28) in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.42) to GBX 126 ($1.51) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.25) to £130 ($156.27) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,510.67.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $67.42 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $72.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

