ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Coverage Initiated at Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

ATCO Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ACLLF opened at $31.52 on Thursday. ATCO has a 1-year low of $28.75 and a 1-year high of $38.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.78 and a 200 day moving average of $32.81.

ATCO Cuts Dividend

ATCO Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.3327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. ATCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

