ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Given a C$51.00 Price Target by Scotiabank Analysts

Scotiabank set a C$51.00 target price on ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ACO.X has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ATCO to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATCO currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$50.25.

Get ATCO alerts:

ATCO Price Performance

ACO.X opened at C$42.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$42.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.48. ATCO has a 1-year low of C$39.80 and a 1-year high of C$48.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.70.

ATCO Company Profile

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.