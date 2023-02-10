Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Receives $122.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.29.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ATO shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

Atmos Energy stock opened at $114.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.85. Atmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $97.71 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.86.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $1,464,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,807,020.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at $319,079.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atmos Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 14.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $571,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,517,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.