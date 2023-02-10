Atmos Energy Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.00 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:ATO)

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atmos Energy in a research report issued on Monday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $6.00 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.97. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Atmos Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.99 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.29.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:ATO opened at $114.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Atmos Energy has a 1-year low of $97.71 and a 1-year high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atmos Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Atmos Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $121,407.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $121,407.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $1,464,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 228,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,807,020.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 20th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 51.84%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

