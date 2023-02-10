Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target Increased to $137.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.29.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ATO opened at $114.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.86. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61. Atmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $97.71 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $1,464,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 228,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,807,020.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $1,464,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 228,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,807,020.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,079.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmos Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

