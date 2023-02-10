Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) shares traded down 9.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.71 and last traded at $1.73. 949,406 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 2,256,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.
Aurora Innovation Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.96.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 49,563 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $101,604.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 253,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,668.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Innovation
About Aurora Innovation
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.
