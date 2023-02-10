Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) shares traded down 9.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.71 and last traded at $1.73. 949,406 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 2,256,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 49,563 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $101,604.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 253,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,668.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

About Aurora Innovation

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUR. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation during the third quarter worth $27,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Aurora Innovation by 6,385.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 31,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

