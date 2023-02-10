Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 472 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in General Electric by 6.1% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 305,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,916,000 after buying an additional 17,625 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 19.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,485,976 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $153,907,000 after purchasing an additional 396,145 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in General Electric by 100.6% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in General Electric by 7.2% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 360,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,289,000 after purchasing an additional 24,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $80.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. General Electric has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $84.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.68 and its 200 day moving average is $76.91.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on General Electric from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.