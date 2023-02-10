Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 651 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 504.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $103.39 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $111.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.68.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

