Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,715 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,204,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,812,000 after acquiring an additional 15,689,300 shares during the period. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,472,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,464,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after buying an additional 3,895,920 shares during the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $477.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

PLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.77.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,235.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $44,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,235.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $5,665,786.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,025,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,085,739 shares of company stock worth $7,651,502 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.