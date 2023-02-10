Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys 1,022 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the second quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WPC. Raymond James lifted their target price on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $81.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.44. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.76 and a 52 week high of $89.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $1.065 dividend. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 169.05%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

