Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys 679 Shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Portillo’s were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Portillo’s by 6.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Portillo’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Portillo's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Portillo’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Portillo’s Stock Down 4.5 %

About Portillo’s

NASDAQ:PTLO opened at $21.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12. Portillo’s Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $29.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.02.

(Get Rating)

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.