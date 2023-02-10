Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $213,000 Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of HDV stock opened at $103.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.56. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.24 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91.

