Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $255,000 Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 21.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 12.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.87.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $132.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.64. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $79.65 and a 12-month high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 6.54%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Articles

