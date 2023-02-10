Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Increases Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Archrock were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archrock in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archrock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Archrock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AROC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Archrock in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Archrock stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average of $8.12. Archrock, Inc. has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $10.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is 230.77%.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

