Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Invests $272,000 in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boyar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $2,938,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $67,859,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,073,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WBD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.53.

Shares of WBD opened at $14.37 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

