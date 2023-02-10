Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Invests $282,000 in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Genuine Parts by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.7% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 28.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $169.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.29. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $115.63 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

GPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

