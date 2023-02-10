Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Lowers Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,265 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNDF. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 412.1% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,316.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of FNDF opened at $31.42 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.66.

