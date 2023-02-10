Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Lowers Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE WFC opened at $47.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.60 and a 200 day moving average of $44.14.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

See Also

