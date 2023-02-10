Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Makes New $204,000 Investment in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 901 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 325.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,265,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,146,000 after acquiring an additional 967,534 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,047,000 after purchasing an additional 461,438 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2,032.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 426,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,593,000 after buying an additional 406,545 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 996,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,337,000 after acquiring an additional 335,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,038,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,205,000 after acquiring an additional 322,522 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $9,071,056.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,820.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP opened at $223.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $240.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.06. The firm has a market cap of $92.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.40%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.