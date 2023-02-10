Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Makes New $207,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $66,000.

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $91.09 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.99.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

