Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Makes New $98,000 Investment in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Snap by 407.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Snap by 753.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 382.7% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNAP opened at $10.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $41.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.10.

SNAP has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Snap from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark cut shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Snap to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.71.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 44,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $495,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 613,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,706.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 44,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $495,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 613,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,706.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 5,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $43,662.85. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 582,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,317.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,149,869 shares of company stock valued at $12,365,971 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

