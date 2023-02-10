Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MLPA. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 55.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000.
Global X MLP ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Global X MLP ETF stock opened at $42.46 on Friday. Global X MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $34.80 and a 12-month high of $44.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.89.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X MLP ETF (MLPA)
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
- Are These Home Builder Approaching Possible Buy Points?
- Reynolds Consumer Products High Yield Bought on the Dip
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.