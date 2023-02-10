Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MLPA. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 55.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Global X MLP ETF stock opened at $42.46 on Friday. Global X MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $34.80 and a 12-month high of $44.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.89.

