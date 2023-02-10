Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 5,030 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.6% during the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.6% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 62,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 18,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 60,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,579,660. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 80,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,579,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 585,000 shares of company stock worth $7,164,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.2 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

NYSE:ET opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $13.67.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.56%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 91.05%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

See Also

