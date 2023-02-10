Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,176 Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,237,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the third quarter valued at $401,000. 4J Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the third quarter valued at $2,237,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $2,672,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 242,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDN opened at $15.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.26. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $18.32.

