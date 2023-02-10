Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $453.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $497.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $496.74. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $379.93 and a one year high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.