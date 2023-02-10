Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 318 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRU. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 7.2% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 185,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 11.4% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 14.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 852,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,148,000 after buying an additional 105,390 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

PRU opened at $102.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.66. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.46 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -121.83%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Articles

