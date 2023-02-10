Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 8,000 Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cano Health were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CANO. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cano Health by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,162,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,380 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cano Health by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,729,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,831,000 after acquiring an additional 593,721 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in Cano Health by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 10,008,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,489 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cano Health by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,504,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,952 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 3,816,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,717,000 after buying an additional 861,600 shares during the last quarter. 25.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CANO opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Cano Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $4.01.

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.06 million. Cano Health had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Cano Health from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen downgraded Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.08.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

