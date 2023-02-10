Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Takes Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 11,560.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 176.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $19.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.66. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $24.86.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.