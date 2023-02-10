Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.87. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.01) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ FY2027 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.11).

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of AVDL opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $467.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.60. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $10.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,926,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 546,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 123,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on the approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

