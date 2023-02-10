Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Avantor in a report released on Monday, February 6th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now expects that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Avantor’s current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Avantor’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get Avantor alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Avantor to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Avantor Stock Performance

NYSE AVTR opened at $24.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.86. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.38. Avantor has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $38.04.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Avantor had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Avantor by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 95,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Avantor by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Avantor by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 595,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,556,000 after purchasing an additional 59,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Avantor by 2,441.2% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,776,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,568 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $284,155.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,768.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $258,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,684.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $284,155.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.