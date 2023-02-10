Avista (NYSE:AVA) Lowered to Underperform at Mizuho

Mizuho cut shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has $38.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $45.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AVA. StockNews.com cut Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Avista from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of AVA stock opened at $39.42 on Thursday. Avista has a fifty-two week low of $35.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.88%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Avista by 377.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avista by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avista in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Avista in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avista in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

