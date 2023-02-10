Avista (NYSE:AVA) Lowered to Underperform at Mizuho

Mizuho cut shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has $38.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $45.00.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AVA. StockNews.com cut Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Avista from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Avista Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of AVA stock opened at $39.42 on Thursday. Avista has a fifty-two week low of $35.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
Avista Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of Avista
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Avista by 377.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avista by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avista in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Avista in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avista in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Avista Company Profile
Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.
