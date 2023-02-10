Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $266.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.80 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $124.41 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $46.41 and a 12-month high of $128.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axcelis Technologies news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 3,563 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $281,477.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,773,830. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $515,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,286 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,827,148.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,810 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,905. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ACLS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $94.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

