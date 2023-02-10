AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised AZEK from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Wedbush cut their target price on AZEK from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Loop Capital increased their target price on AZEK from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on AZEK from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on AZEK from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AZEK has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.39.

AZEK stock opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.91. AZEK has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $33.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.78.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AZEK will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in AZEK by 176.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in AZEK by 278.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in AZEK by 1,441.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

