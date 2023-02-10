AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at UBS Group

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of AZEK from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of AZEK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of AZEK from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of AZEK from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.39.

Shares of AZEK opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.26. AZEK has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $33.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 55.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.64.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. AZEK had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. AZEK’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in AZEK by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in AZEK by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in AZEK by 1,441.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AZEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in AZEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

