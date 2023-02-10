AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) PT Raised to $33.00 at Barclays

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AZEK. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on AZEK from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AZEK from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on AZEK from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered AZEK from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered AZEK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AZEK currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.39.

AZEK opened at $27.06 on Thursday. AZEK has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $33.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.22, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average of $19.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AZEK will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 704,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of AZEK by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,694,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,126,000 after acquiring an additional 917,967 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AZEK by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,017,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,388 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AZEK by 4,521.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 579,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,783,000 after acquiring an additional 567,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AZEK by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 166,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 22,603 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

