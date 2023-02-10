B. Riley Cuts Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Price Target to $55.00

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at B. Riley from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 65.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARWR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.10.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.91. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $56.25.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($1.53). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 54.31% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 127.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 336,704 shares in the company, valued at $13,468,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $584,805.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,085. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 336,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,468,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,966 shares of company stock valued at $4,050,435. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,859,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 236,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

