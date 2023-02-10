Baader Bank Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €85.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($91.40) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €100.00 ($107.53) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €118.00 ($126.88) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($80.65) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($96.77) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($106.45) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Shop Apotheke Europe Price Performance

Shares of ETR:SAE opened at €63.18 ($67.94) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €54.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of €55.21. Shop Apotheke Europe has a one year low of €36.51 ($39.26) and a one year high of €137.40 ($147.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.07, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.35.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

