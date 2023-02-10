Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Banco BBVA Argentina stock opened at $4.34 on Thursday. Banco BBVA Argentina has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $5.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.32. The firm has a market cap of $886.39 million, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $695.56 million during the quarter.

Banco BBVA Argentina Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco BBVA Argentina

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Banco BBVA Argentina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.10%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 34,961 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 133.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 22,389 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 53,648.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

