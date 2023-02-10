Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Trading Up 5.3%

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.76 and last traded at $2.76. Approximately 22,600,369 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 41,603,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Itau BBA Securities raised Banco Bradesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Itaú Unibanco raised Banco Bradesco to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.28.

Banco Bradesco Announces Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 16.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 7.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 220.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 2.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

Further Reading

