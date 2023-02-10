Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Shares Up 4.3%

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) shot up 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.53 and last traded at $5.52. 1,506,299 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 1,468,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BSBR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.70 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.59.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander (Brasil)

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0881 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is 65.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 2,783.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,313,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129,375 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,301,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,377,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 384.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 531,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 421,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,712,000 after acquiring an additional 198,058 shares during the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

Further Reading

