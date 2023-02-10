Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

BMRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens raised their price target on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Bank of Marin Bancorp to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $30.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.49. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $37.37. The company has a market capitalization of $484.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.73.

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $36.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.03 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 33.05%. On average, analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director Steven I. Barlow sold 900 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $26,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,921 shares in the company, valued at $56,535.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 77,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, providing financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services, personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, certificate of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep, and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

