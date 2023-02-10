Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Downgraded by Peel Hunt to “Buy”

Peel Hunt lowered shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 388 ($4.66) to GBX 461 ($5.54) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 835 ($10.04) to GBX 462 ($5.55) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 380 ($4.57) to GBX 400 ($4.81) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $441.00.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Barratt Developments Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTDPY opened at $11.54 on Thursday. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the development of residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It offers services in land, design, construction, and sales and marketing. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.