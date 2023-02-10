BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 78,491 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in BCE were worth $13,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in BCE in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in BCE in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BCE in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in BCE in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in BCE by 383.9% in the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $45.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.60. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.88 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.713 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

Several research analysts have commented on BCE shares. CIBC raised their price objective on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial lowered BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities cut their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.18.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

