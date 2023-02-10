BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Stock Position Lowered by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 39,000.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNTX opened at $140.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.37. The firm has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.78. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $117.08 and a twelve month high of $189.07.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $7.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $3.38. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.72% and a return on equity of 66.45%. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 36.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BioNTech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on BioNTech from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group set a $168.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $300.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.69.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

