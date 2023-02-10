Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) shares fell 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.72 and last traded at $22.99. 611,616 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,668,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.08.

Several brokerages recently commented on BXMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.43. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.43%.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,299 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $54,095.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,962,922.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $27,363.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,675.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,299 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $54,095.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,420 shares in the company, valued at $3,962,922.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,753 shares of company stock valued at $112,544. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,544,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,800,000 after buying an additional 162,232 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,483,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,443,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,021,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,940,000 after purchasing an additional 64,264 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,971,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,741,000 after purchasing an additional 90,859 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,916,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,936,000 after purchasing an additional 69,295 shares during the period. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

