BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.00.

Separately, StockNews.com raised BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in BlueLinx in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BlueLinx by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BlueLinx by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,528,000 after purchasing an additional 44,210 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in BlueLinx by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlueLinx by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 59,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BXC opened at $87.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.28. BlueLinx has a 12 month low of $57.49 and a 12 month high of $100.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.89 million, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.66.

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include structural and specialty. The Structural products consist of plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

