Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Stock Performance
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $27.48. The company has a market capitalization of $811.49 million and a P/E ratio of -23.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day moving average of $26.41.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile
